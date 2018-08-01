Manchester United holds on to beat Real Madrid 2-1

Jose Mourinho was finally given something to smile about as a tempestuous trip to the United States ended with Manchester United's 2-1 win over former club Real Madrid thanks to first-half strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera.

Mourinho has cut a miserable figure during their two week trip to the United States, lashing out at a lack of transfer activity while reserving stinging criticism for a number of first team players.

But seeing his side establish a two goal lead in the first half was encouraging, as was holding Real at bay after Karim Benezema's goal just before the interval gave the Spanish side hope of mounting a comeback.

"I didn't learn anything (from this tour)," said Mourinho. "I know what Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez are.

"I know the kids are very young and need time to grow up, I know my players gave everything and in the last 15 mins we are dead and they bring on Toni Kroos and Asensio and Isco and I thought we wouldn't resist but we did.

"That's the spirit we need because our first two or three weeks in the Premier League are going to be really hard for us because we didn't prepare for that."