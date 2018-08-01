The Premier Soccer League will not be taking their lead from a number of European nations and closing the transfer window early‚ allowing clubs to keep trading until the last day of August.

Competitions such as England’s Premier League and Italy’s Serie A have decided that their transfer window will close the day before the start of the new league season‚ ensuring that squads are complete by the big kick-off.

The Premier League voted narrowly in favour of switching the timing of the window in order to protect the “integrity” of the competition‚ according to chairman Richard Scudamore at the time.

“Most important was the integrity of the competition between each other‚” he said.

“When the 20 are playing each other [it was wrong] you could have a person in your team one week and be playing against him the next‚ or worse the player not playing because of speculation about him going to another Premier League team so he’s not available for a week or two of the season while the window is open.

“Those were the issues most of the clubs arguing in favour were using‚ that once the season has started we should know that we can’t possibly sell to another Premier League club.”

English clubs are still allowed to sell to other markets where the window is still open‚ but not to each other after August 9.

South Africa’s PSL have confirmed to TimesLIVE that they will keep the window open for clubs until the end of the month‚ sticking with countries like Spain‚ France and Germany.

Most PSL teams like to do their business early though and it is rare that there is a massive flurry of activity towards the end of the window‚ as has become the norm in England.