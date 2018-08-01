Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has said he might have to remind himself to be mean on Saturday against Kaizer Chiefs‚ who some cheeky football supporters have begun to label a “Sundowns Lite”.

Chiefs’ signing of forward Khama Billiat brings to three the stars Amakhosi have poached from Sundowns in the past two-and-a-half years‚ following in the footsteps from Chloorkop to Naturena trod already by right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele and striker Leonardo Castro.

Chiefs have even had former Downs left-back Mzikayise Mashaba training with them for the past week‚ running the rule over the defender.

Kekana chuckled at the label of Sundowns Lite being bandied around on social media for Chiefs‚ who the Brazilians meet in a big matchup to kick off the 2018-19 Absa Premiership season at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.