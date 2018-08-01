The 7 important dates on the soccer calendar that should keep fans on the edge of their seats

The 2018/2019 Absa premiership season gets underway on Saturday with a mouthwatering fixture between league title holders Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

While local fans will have been salivating at the prospect of watching two of the most popular sides in Southern Africa on the opening day of the new campaign‚ there are other important dates on the domestic calendar that should keep the supporters on their toes.

1) MTN8 final – 29 September 2018

The winners of the 11th edition of SA’s top 8 club competition‚ which has been dominated by Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates over the years‚ will be crowned on this day.

Chiefs are the kings of this competition and they have won it 15 times since it was launched in 1974.

Their rivals Pirates have won it nine times.

SuperSport United are the title holders after beating coach Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.