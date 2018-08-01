'We want to win every game that we play‚' says City coach Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy feels that Cape Town City can be real contenders for honours in the Absa Premiership this coming season after expressing satisfaction with his new signings and pre-season preparations.

City kick off their league campaign with a home game against SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday that the 40-year-old coach says they must win to get off on the right foot.

“I’m optimistic and the new faces that we have in the team‚ they have come in and made us real contenders now.

"I’ve got a very balanced squad and two or three players for every position and that is a luxury to be in as a coach‚” he said at the team’s training headquarters at Hartleyvale on Wednesday.