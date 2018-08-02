Soccer

5 most expensive transfers involving SA players between European clubs

02 August 2018 - 11:30 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter in a discussion with France-based midfielder Bongani Zungu during a training session at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 3 2017.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter in a discussion with France-based midfielder Bongani Zungu during a training session at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 3 2017.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Bongani Zungu’s potential €7m (R108m) switch from French Ligue 1 side Amiens to Olympiakos in Greece would be the most expensive transfer involving a Bafana Bafana international in history.

Zungu is being chased by his former coach at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes‚ Pedro Martins‚ who wants to be reunited with the midfielder after taking over at the Greek club.

It would not be a record amount paid for a SA-born player though.

That figure stands at a whopping €17.5m (R271m) which German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen paid‚ ironically‚ Olympiakos for former Johannesburg local and Greece international Panagiotis Retsos.

The 7 important dates on the soccer calendar that should keep fans on the edge of their seats

The 2018/2019 Absa premiership season gets underway on Saturday with a mouthwatering fixture between league title holders Mamelodi Sundowns and ...
Sport
1 day ago

TimesLIVE looks at the most expensive transfers involving SA players between European clubs.

SHAUN BARTLETT

Transfer: FC Zurich to Charlton Athletic

Value: €2.25m (R35m)

Former Bafana striker Bartlett made the switch from Swiss side FC Zurich to Charlton Athletic in 2001 having already spent a season on loan in London.

He would turn out to be a hit at The Valley‚ staying for five-and-a-half years as part of a successful career in Europe which ended when he joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2006.

MARK FISH

Transfer: Lazio to Bolton Wanderers

Value: €3.03m (R47m)

PSL confirms its keeping the transfer window open until end of the month

The Premier Soccer League will not be taking their lead from a number of European nations and closing the transfer window early‚ allowing clubs to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fish had joined Italian Serie A side Lazio from Orlando Pirates in 1997‚ but found the going tough in Rome and within a year was on the move to England and top-flight side Bolton.

Lazio still doubled their money on the deal‚ selling Fish for a little over R3m and it proved a good deal for Bolton as he spent almost four years there and eventually moved on to Charlton for around half of what they paid for him.

TOKELO RANTIE

Transfer: Malmo to Bournemouth

Value: €4.05m (R63m)

At the time that English side Bournemouth signed Rantie from Malmo in Sweden he was their record purchase‚ such was the high regard they held him in.

The Ndoro eligibility saga could have far-reaching consequences for the PSL

The Premier Soccer League faces a hard look at its judicial structures‚ and a possible overhaul‚ in the aftermath of ‘Ndorogate’‚ the protracted ...
Sport
2 days ago

But this move proved less successful with Rantie unable to hold down a first team place and not settling on the English south coast.

He would eventually be sold on to Turkish side Genclerbirligi for €1.8m‚ who he quit in October last year.

He remains clubless.

STEVEN PIENAAR

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Everton

Value: €5.75m (R90m)

Three of Pienaar’s transfers in his career would actually make the top five on our list‚ but his most expensive was the 5.75-million Euros that Everton paid Tottenham Hotpsur to bring him back to Goodison Park in 2012.

Everton had sold him to Spurs 18 months earlier for 3.60-million Euros‚ but injury and loss of form meant Pienaar did not settle in London and made a successful return to Merseyside.

Injury rules Brilliant Khuzwayo out of Orlando Pirates' premiership opening matches

Orlando Pirates newly signed goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has been ruled out for “three to four weeks”‚ meaning he will not be available for this ...
Sport
22 hours ago

BENNI MCCARTHY

Transfer: Ajax Amsterdam to Celta Vigo

Value: €6m (R93m)

SA’s record goal-scorer McCarthy would make a number of moves in his career‚ but it was his first in Europe that was the most lucrative when he left Ajax Amsterdam for Celta Vigo in Spain.

This would not quite work out at Celta and a switch to FC Porto followed‚ where he won the UEFA Champions League under Jose Mourinho.

He would also later play in England with Blackburn and West Ham.

Most read

  1. 5 reasons why underdogs Chiefs are poised to upset the odds against Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'The Crusaders are beatable'‚ says Sithole ahead of Super Rugby final showdown Rugby
  3. 5 most expensive transfers involving SA players between European clubs Soccer
  4. Why new City striker Mthembu says he has 'nothing to prove' to anybody Soccer
  5. Aphiwe Dyantyi starts on the bench for Lions Super Rugby final against Crusaders Rugby

Latest Videos

Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
Dramatic video captures crash of Mexico plane

Related articles

  1. Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium already in crisis Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane unfazed by Kaizer Chiefs clash Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns' attempts to capture Phakamani Mahlambi thwarted for now Soccer
  4. Sundowns have lost important players to Chiefs it always pains me‚' says Kekana Soccer
  5. Cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic sign 9 players‚ announce new sponsor Soccer
  6. University of Pretoria 'amicably' part ways with coach Shaun Bartlett Soccer
  7. 'We want to win every game that we play‚' says City coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  8. Manchester United holds on to beat Real Madrid 2-1 Soccer
X