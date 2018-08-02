5 most expensive transfers involving SA players between European clubs

Bongani Zungu’s potential €7m (R108m) switch from French Ligue 1 side Amiens to Olympiakos in Greece would be the most expensive transfer involving a Bafana Bafana international in history.

Zungu is being chased by his former coach at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes‚ Pedro Martins‚ who wants to be reunited with the midfielder after taking over at the Greek club.

It would not be a record amount paid for a SA-born player though.

That figure stands at a whopping €17.5m (R271m) which German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen paid‚ ironically‚ Olympiakos for former Johannesburg local and Greece international Panagiotis Retsos.