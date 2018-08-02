Hekkie Budler finally took possession of the colourful The Ring magazine belt on Wednesday night‚ making him officially the second South African to wear the strap.

Budler lifted the crown when he defeated junior-flyweight king Ryoichi Taguchi of Japan‚ also the IBF and WBA champion‚ in his home land in late May.

The last South African to wear the belt was Vic Toweel‚ the undisputed world bantamweight champion from 1950-52.

Not only had Budler’s 64-year-old father‚ also Hekkie‚ not been born by then‚ but Sandton City‚ the scene of Wednesday night’s belt presentation‚ hadn’t even been built.

Budler has now amassed 11 belts — one for each year of his professional years‚ and they feature the WBA‚ IBF and IBO championships — but it was not difficult to work out which one was his favourite.