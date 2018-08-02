Soccer

Alisson Becker to make Liverpool debut in Napoli friendly, says Klopp

02 August 2018 - 10:02 By Reuters
Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) reacts after taking a second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on July 6, 2018.
Image: Luis Acosta / AFP

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will make his debut in Saturday's friendly against Napoli, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Liverpool signed the 25-year-old Brazil international from AS Roma, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to $84 million.

Alisson started training with Liverpool earlier this week following a break after Brazil's World Cup campaign.

"It's pretty likely (he'll make his debut). We should not waste time," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"Then it'll be nearly a week, or six days in training, since he (started) and yes, he will play."

Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly against Italians Torino on August 7, five days before hosting West Ham United in their Premier League opener. 

