Premiership champions Sundowns aware of target on back

Mamelodi Sundowns are well aware that they will have a marksman's target on the back in the coming season but the Absa Premiership title holders say they will be ready for all the pretenders eyeing their crown.

The Brazilians will do battle on five fronts and besides attempting to defend their domestic league title‚ they will also participate in the Caf Champions League‚ MTN8‚ Telkom Knockout and in the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns begin the defense of their domestic league title against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus on Saturday and goalkeeper Denis Onyango conceded that they have a tough journey ahead.

“It won’t be easy to defend the league title but we must stay positive‚” he said.

“There is pressure on us to do well this season but we want to defend the league.