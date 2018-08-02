Giovanni Solinas has conceded that he would have preferred it if his first match in charge of Kaizer Chiefs was not against Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 50-year-old Italian received his work permit on Monday‚ and has finally made his first public statements‚ published on Chiefs’ official website on Thursday morning.

Solinas admitted that a first task of taking on star-studded Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League’s season-opening game at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kickoff: 3pm) was a big ask for any new Chiefs coach.

“Playing against the reigning champions is never easy‚” he said.

“Sundowns started their season early‚ because they had to play Caf Champions League games.