New Cape Town City striker Siphelele Mthembu says he has nothing to prove to anybody and believes he can be the answer to the club’s scoring woes this coming season.

City battled up front in the last campaign‚ with their failure to find a reliable goal-scorer seeing the side finish in fifth place in the league in a season in which they had hoped to challenge for the title.

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker Mthembu has been brought in from Free State Stars‚ and says he is ready to work hard to help the side win silverware.

“I am a very hard worker‚ I push a lot and I'm very dedicated to what I’m doing‚” Mthembu said.