Happy Jele extends his stay at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele extended his 12-year stay with the Soweto giants by signing a new contract until 2019‚ the club announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old centreback is the longest-serving player in the current squad‚ and still going strong.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that captain Happy Jele has signed on the dotted line to extend his stay on board the Buccaneers ship for another season‚” the club said on their website.

“The deal was concluded after a brief meeting between the player and club management on Tuesday.

“Jele will be celebrating his 12th season as an Orlando Pirates player when the 2018-19 season kicks off this weekend.”

The defender has made more than 250 appearances for Bucs in all competitions.

The Buccaneers will begin their search for the Premier League title against Highland Park at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm).