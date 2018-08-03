Soccer

Happy Jele extends his stay at Orlando Pirates

03 August 2018 - 11:06 By Ofentse Ratsie
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw at SuperSport Studios, Johannesburg South Africa on 15 February 2018.
Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw at SuperSport Studios, Johannesburg South Africa on 15 February 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele extended his 12-year stay with the Soweto giants by signing a new contract until 2019‚ the club announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old centreback is the longest-serving player in the current squad‚ and still going strong.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that captain Happy Jele has signed on the dotted line to extend his stay on board the Buccaneers ship for another season‚” the club said on their website.

“The deal was concluded after a brief meeting between the player and club management on Tuesday.

“Jele will be celebrating his 12th season as an Orlando Pirates player when the 2018-19 season kicks off this weekend.”

The defender has made more than 250 appearances for Bucs in all competitions.

The Buccaneers will begin their search for the Premier League title against Highland Park at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm).

Most read

  1. Happy Jele extends his stay at Orlando Pirates Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Lebogang Maboe signing Soccer
  3. SuperSport United appoint their head coach Soccer
  4. Western Province seek French inspiration Rugby
  5. Maritzburg United set to debut ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Soccer

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi

Related articles

  1. Orlando Pirates employs a specialist goal scoring coach Soccer
  2. Pirates coach has enough personnel to deal with injured Khuzwayo's absence Soccer
  3. 'Ah‚ I’m getting emotional now‚' says Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele Soccer
  4. 'We want to win every game that we play‚' says City coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  5. Chiefs unsure if Solinas will be on the bench for Sundowns clash Soccer
X