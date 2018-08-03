Orlando Pirates hired a finishing coach because they want to squeeze the best from their players in all technical aspects‚ and because scoring has been such a chronic problem at the Buccaneers‚ coach Milutin Sredojevic has explained.

Bucs this week announced the appointment of Stephane Adam‚ a finishing coach from Ligue 1 Lille. Adam (49) played for Hearts in Scotland and Lille and Metz in France.

In doing so‚ Bucs have led the way finally attempting to address the chronic finishing problem in South African football. All clubs have suffered from the ailment‚ though Pirates perhaps more than any other major Premier Soccer League team.

“We cannot allow a stone unturned in order to take care of every possible detail that could give the advantage of being the trendsetters in South African football‚” Sredojevic explained.

“From that regard‚ we have tried to strengthen ourselves from all possible angles to squeeze the best out of our players. We want to look at players’ preparation as individuals to serve the team in the best possible way.

“If we want players to do that then we need to lift their technical qualities‚ especially in the aspect of finishing that has been a factor that has‚ not only for us‚ been a South African problem.

“So we have taken the bold step in order to take care of that aspect of the game. We are stretching ourselves to all possible limits in order to be stronger than we have been.”

Sredojevic said he is unsure how long Adam’s input will take to have an impact.

“The finishing coach will just come in and take the puzzle that we have already put into a mosaic‚ but now going into the deepest possible details‚” Bucs’ coach said.