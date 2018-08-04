In a statement‚ the SABC said they were only advised on Friday afternoon that they will not be allowed to broadcast league matches in this move that is going to starve millions of South Africans who rely on this platform for coverage of the country’s biggest sport.

“At this stage‚ the SABC will only broadcast PSL soccer matches on its television platform‚” the broadcaster’s statement read.

“As a public service content provider‚ the SABC remains committed to ensuring that its audiences are catered for with the best content and sports of national interest are one of the key content offerings that the public broadcaster has prioritised.

“However‚ the SABC will not be coerced to conclude business deals which may compromise its business operations.”

In a letter to PSL clubs‚ the league’s long-time acting chief executive Mato Madlala said she received a letter from the SABC repudiating their obligations under the radio broadcast and game promotion agreement.

“I have written to the SABC calling upon the broadcaster to confirm that it will comply with its obligations under the agreement.

“Until such time as we receive confirmation from the SABC that they will meet their obligations‚ SABC Radio cannot be permitted to cover Absa Premiership matches.

“Please ensure that no SABC radio personnel are permitted access to any matches and/or allowed to cover matches until such time as the League receives confirmation from the SABC that they will meet their obligations under the agreement‚” read Madlala’s letter.