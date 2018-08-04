Sports minister to intervene in SABC's PSL radio blackout

Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa will convene a meeting with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next week in a bid to find a solution to an impasse for the league's matches to be broadcast on radio.

Also expected to be part of the high level discussions, with the aim of trying to find a solution to this issue that has created a massive public outcry, is minister of communications Nomvula Mokonyane.

The SABC announced to public dismay on Friday that they will not broadcast PSL matches on radio this season following unsuccessful negotiations with the league.

“The minister will meet all role players and try to get a solution to this matter,” said spokesperson for the Department of Sport and Recreation Vuyo Mhaga.

“In the main it will affect people in rural areas, the working class who drive trucks and many others who depend on radio to follow the most popular sport, soccer.”

In a statement‚ the SABC said they were only advised on Friday afternoon that they will not be allowed to broadcast league matches in this move that is going to starve millions of South Africans who rely on this platform for coverage of the country’s biggest sport.