Sundowns, Chiefs season opener ends in a lukewarm draw

Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns began of their title defence with a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In front of a bouncing capacity Pretoria crowd, the Brazilians and Amakhosi dished out a lukewarm encounter that could have left attacking football aficionados disappointed.

Besides the first half two goals by defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Ricardo Nascimento, there was nothing much to enthuse about as they failed to move into top gear and entertain the masses who packed this venue for the season opener.

Of course there were some notable moments in the afternoon, but it was not a lively and fluid match and it remains to be seen how the two coaches in Pitso Mosimane and his Chiefs counterpart Giovani Solinas are going to rate the work of their players.