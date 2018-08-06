The Department of Communications has announced that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will resume broadcasting Premier Soccer League (PSL) games on radio.

The announcement comes following an urgent meeting between Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa and the SABC board about the matter.

A statement issued on Monday evening reveals that the politicians then later met with the PSL where it was decided that the league would commence a process with the public broadcaster to finalise all pertinent issues relating to agreements that govern the relationship between the parties.

The SABC announced on Friday that it had been advised that it would not be allowed to broadcast league matches on radio following unsuccessful negotiations with the PSL.

“At this stage‚ the SABC will only broadcast PSL soccer matches on its television platform‚” the broadcaster said in a statement at the time.

Here is the full statement issued on Monday evening by the department of communications: