Soccer

Visa problems delay Maritzburg United’s new signing Yannick Zakri's arrival

06 August 2018 - 16:11 By Mark Gleeson
Yannick Zakri of Ajax Cape Town congratulates Fagrie Lakay of Ajax Cape Town for scoring during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on February 28, 2018 in Cape Town.
Yannick Zakri of Ajax Cape Town congratulates Fagrie Lakay of Ajax Cape Town for scoring during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on February 28, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Visa problems have delayed the arrival of Maritzburg United’s new signing Yannick Zakri‚ who is still stuck at home in the Ivory Cast seeking to sort out his paperwork before embarking on a new career adventure.

Zakri is to bolster the Maritzburg squad and arrives as part of the deal that saw Lebogang Maboe head to the Brazilians last week.

Zakri is surplus to requirements at the league champions‚ who are having to offload foreigners in the wake of new signings who have exceeded their quota for the season.

Maritzburg were hoping to have him at the weekend but are now only expecting his arrival in the week.

He will take up their fourth slot for a foreign player this season‚ leaving one more position open as the club look at several trialists from elsewhere in Africa.

The 27-year-old Zakri‚ who has seven caps for the Ivory Coast‚ joined Sundowns from ASEC Abidjan two years ago.

In his first season‚ he looked lively but erratic and played less than half the club’s league matches‚ scoring four times.

Ironically two of those came against Maritzburg.

Zakri was also involved in Sundowns’ Champions League success in 2006.

At the start of last season‚ he only appeared as a substitute for Pitso Mosimane’s team and in January was loaned to Ajax Cape Town.

There he scored four goals in their unsuccessful bid to stave off relegation but missed several other sitters that might have changed the course of the campaign for the beleaguered Cape Town cub.

Maritzburg marks a chance for him to make a solid impression in the Premier Soccer League.

The club must still secure him a work permit and it is unlikely he will be available to debut in Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final at home to Cape Town City.

Maritzburg sold Maboe last week to Sundowns in another mega deal for the club.

They could still bring in a few more players before the end of the month transfer deadline‚ club officials told TimesLIVE.

Most read

  1. 'When you join a big club like Chiefs you know what you have to do‚' says ... Soccer
  2. Elton Jantjies has Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' backing Rugby
  3. No more Bafana matches on SABC as public broadcaster's cash crisis escalates Soccer
  4. Madagascar midfielder Dax finally joins Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Visa problems delay Maritzburg United’s new signing Yannick Zakri's arrival Soccer

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X