Arrows coach Clinton Larsen wary of threat posed by Steve Komphela's Celtic
Lamontville Golden Arrows are paying no attention to the upheaval at Bloemfontein Celtic and do not believe their opponents will be all that bothered either when they host the Free State club in KwaMashu on Wednesday night.
Arrows coach Clinton Larsen said the financial problems at Celtic‚ where players had not been paid for months‚ plus the purported sale of the club over the weekend‚ would not be actors when the two sides spar on the pitch in their Absa Premiership clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium.
“Celtic have got a good squad‚" he said.
"I think they under-performed in the last two seasons.
"Fortunately for them‚ Steve (Komphela) has had the entire pre-season to work with them.
"We all do know they have had their problems but Steve is a wily old coach and he knows how to get around these types of issues.
“So‚ we are expecting a difficult game‚ they are going to be pumped up.
"Last season there were moments in the league where they were quite good although maybe they didn’t have the consistency they would have liked to have had‚” Larsen said of Celtic.
Celtic were 2-0 victors at home to Chippa United on Sunday while Arrows won by the same score line away at Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby for a winning start to the new season.
Larsen is also up against one of his former clubs for a second successive match.
“For us coaches when we are playing against one of our former teams there is always a little extra bite to the game.
"It will be no different against Celtic!”