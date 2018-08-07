Lamontville Golden Arrows are paying no attention to the upheaval at Bloemfontein Celtic and do not believe their opponents will be all that bothered either when they host the Free State club in KwaMashu on Wednesday night.

Arrows coach Clinton Larsen said the financial problems at Celtic‚ where players had not been paid for months‚ plus the purported sale of the club over the weekend‚ would not be actors when the two sides spar on the pitch in their Absa Premiership clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

“Celtic have got a good squad‚" he said.

"I think they under-performed in the last two seasons.

"Fortunately for them‚ Steve (Komphela) has had the entire pre-season to work with them.