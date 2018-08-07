Benni McCarthy braces for a tough outing against bogey side Baroka

Cape Town City are not going to get too many goal scoring chances when they take on Baroka FC away in Polokwane on Wednesday night, predicts coach Benni McCarthy.

McCarthy describes Baroka as their bogey team but he is also confident that they can change their luck and come away with the spoils from the match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

City lost twice to Baroka last season - away in the league and again in the first round of the Telkom Knockout‚ where they were the defending champions.

Their meeting in Cape Town was a 1-1 draw.

“We are likely to get one chance to make it count.