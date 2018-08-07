Lebohang Maboe on target as Sundowns make light work of Polokwane City

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to second spot on the Absa Premiership standings with four points after a 2-0 win over Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

This victory for coach Pitso Mosimane was secured through a goal in each half from defender Ricardo Nascimento and attacker Lebohang Maboe as Sundowns got their title defence on track following an opening day 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

It was also sweet revenge for Mosimane as City took six points from Sundowns last season with a 2-1 win at Loftus, where Rodney Ramagalela scored a brace, and they completed a rare double with a 3-2 win in the second round.

However, this victory came at a price for Sundowns as they have lost first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango with suspected concussion as he departed the stadium in an ambulance and his neck supported by a brace shortly before half time.