Maritzburg United have strengthened their attack with a season-long loan signing of highly-rated Keletso Makgalwa from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ the Pietermaritzburg club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Makgalwa joins the Team of Choice as part of the deal which saw Lebohang Maboe sign for the Absa Premiership champions Sundowns.

Maritzburg head coach Fadlu Davids believes Makgalwa’s arrival will plug the gap left by Maboe‚ who was last week snapped up by Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns.

“He is definitely the kind of player that will fit in here.

"He is what we require after losing a player like Lebo‚” Davids said.