07 August 2018 - 16:33 By Tiisetso Malepa
Keletso Makgalwa (L) and his new head coach at Maritzburg United Fadlu Davids (R) pose for photographs during the player's unveiling at the club's training session in Pietermaritzburg on August 7 2018. Makgalwa joins United on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Keletso Makgalwa (L) and his new head coach at Maritzburg United Fadlu Davids (R) pose for photographs during the player's unveiling at the club's training session in Pietermaritzburg on August 7 2018. Makgalwa joins United on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Maritzburg United/Twitter

Maritzburg United have strengthened their attack with a season-long loan signing of highly-rated Keletso Makgalwa from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ the Pietermaritzburg club announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Makgalwa joins the Team of Choice as part of the deal which saw Lebohang Maboe sign for the Absa Premiership champions Sundowns.

Maritzburg head coach Fadlu Davids believes Makgalwa’s arrival will plug the gap left by Maboe‚ who was last week snapped up by Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns.

“He is definitely the kind of player that will fit in here.

"He is what we require after losing a player like Lebo‚” Davids said.

“He impressed after a few training sessions. Managed to work well with our players‚ so it is an addition that will add value to the squad‚” said Davids.

Maritzburg‚ who lost 2-0 to provincial rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows in their opening match of the season at the weekend‚ host Cape Town City at the Harry Gwala Stadium in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday.

Will Davids throw Makgalwa into his starting line-up against City?

“It is now about getting him fully fit. Hopefully he will be ready to play by the weekend in the cup. I would say that he is 50/50‚” Davids said.

Makgalwa struggled to cement a regular place in Mosimane’s team last season with just four appearances.

The diminutive player is the second striker to join Maritzburg from Sundowns after Yannick Zakri also signed for the Team of Choice from his loan spell at Ajax Cape Town.

