Orlando Pirates are a work in progress and the sophisticated brand of football they are striving for in 2018-19 might require more than a few tweaks to reach its peak‚ coach Milutin Sredojevic has admitted.

Pirates are clearly striving for a brand of football that‚ if it clicks‚ and with their player and technical staff power‚ could be almost unstoppable.

Such football‚ though‚ can take longer to implement.

Bucs have a chance to perform a fair share of the tweaks they need in their second match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

After all the hype and expectation to one of Pirates’ most eagerly awaited season kickoffs in some time‚ almost unsurprisingly they could not quite click in their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against promoted Highlands Park on Saturday night.