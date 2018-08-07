Wits cruise past Kaizer Chiefs to retain top spot

Kaizer Chiefs' new coach Giovanni Solinas has a mountain of work to do papering over the cracks of an ageing, not sufficiently replenished squad by the evidence of Tuesday night's 3-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium.

Deon Hotto's pile driver put Wits ahead in the 23rd, Leonardo Castro equalising in the 33rd.

Wits' Zimbabwean signing Terrence Dzvukumanja opened his Premier Soccer Leauge (PSL) account in the 43rd, Gift Motupa adding the third two minutes after the break.

A pitiful crowd of a few thousand was not just a reflection of Chiefs' struggles, and the scant hope their supporters seem to have for the coming season. They also had to watch an equally feeble performance by their team.