Soccer

Cape Town City release international striker after four matches

08 August 2018 - 10:48 By Mark Gleeson‚ Cape Town
Masoud Juma during a Cape Town City FC press conference at Hellenic Greek Club on January 17, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Masoud Juma during a Cape Town City FC press conference at Hellenic Greek Club on January 17, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Cape Town City have released Kenyan international striker Masoud Juma after just four matches and six months at the club‚ officials said on Wednesday.

Juma has had his contract cancelled to allow new goalkeeping signing Peter Leeuwenburg to take up one of the five places reserved for foreign players.

Juma arrived at the club in January and made just three starts in April‚ scoring on debut against Maritzburg United.

The club had to make a choice between the 22-year-old Kenyan and Ugandan international Alan Kateregga‚ who they have decided to keep.

Their other foreign players this season are Mozambican international left back Edmilson‚ new Ivory Coast signing Kouassi Kouadja and Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche.

