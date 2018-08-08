Giovanni Solinas has much work to do turning an ageing Kaizer Chiefs into a competitive force this season.

Concerningly‚ following a 3-1 Absa Premiership home defeat against Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, the 50-year-old Italian‚ whose English is at best broken‚ seemed to stumble through his explanation of how that will be achieved.

Solinas has had just three weeks of a preseason to work with his players due to Chiefs’ prolonged search for a head coach‚ and clearly there are many kinks to iron out.

Chiefs began with an encouraging 1-1 draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday‚ but crumbled somewhat against a forceful Wits.

Amakhosi conceded all their goals in critical phases – one 10 minutes after scoring‚ and two on either side of the break. Two came from their players‚ Bernard Parker and Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ giving the ball away.

Solinas spoke of the areas he saw that needed addressing‚ but lacked detail on how they could be rectified.

“It’s a bad loss‚” the coach said. “Because today we lost the distances between the departments. We did not defend well in the big spaces. We conceded stupid goals.

“We did also create chances. But we did not convert them. Wits created three chances and scored three.

“But now we need a reaction. Because we must learn from this game. It’s a lesson for us.”

Asked how Chiefs will improve‚ Solinas said: “In my opinion the team needs training sessions to improve. Because the team needs to learn the tactical movement.

“But we play every two or three days. We don’t have the time for training.

“But for the season – the season will be long. We have the time to improve and recover the points that we dropped today.”