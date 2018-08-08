Themba Zwane produced a vicious piece of skill in Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 Absa Premiership win against Polokwane City on Tuesday night‚ rounding Sibusiso Mbonani and leaving his unfortunate opponent sprawled‚ which has gone viral on social media.

Sundowns' skilful Bafana Bafana winger Zwane‚ in sizzling hot form at the start of the season‚ not only won man-of the-match‚ he also went round Mbonani so dramatically that he caused the City player to have an embarrassing neck-plant into the Peter Mokaba Stadium turf‚ drawing plenty of reaction on Twitter.

Champions Sundowns were impressive as they earned their first victory of the season following a 1-1 opening draw against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

New signing from Maritzburg United Lebohang Maboe opened his Sundowns account with a 53rd-minute header‚ after Ricardo Nascimento had put the Brazilians ahead in the 17th.

But it was Zwane's cruel body swerve‚ and Mbonani's unfortunate head-plant‚ that stole the show.