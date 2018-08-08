Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’ exchange in his post-match TV interview this weekend after his team’s 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs‚ questioning Khama Billiat being named man-of-the-match‚ has raised questions over how the award is made.

Mosimane had a testy exchange with SuperSport anchor Robert Marawa at Loftus Versfeld‚ ending it by asking of his former Sundowns player Billiat‚ signed by Chiefs this off-season‚ “What did he do?”.

Coaches often seem to say post-game‚ even about their own players‚ that they do not know how they won man-of-the-match (MoM) in PSL fixtures.

The award is decided by TV commentators at the game.

It’s all a talking point in the end‚ and football is a game of opinions that often differ.

Do coaches and commentators simply see the game differently in its technical aspects? Are the commentators getting their decisions wrong too often? Is there a better way to decide it?