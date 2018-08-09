Soccer

Black Leopards stun Highlands Park after pulsating comeback

09 August 2018 - 17:44 By Bongani Magasela
Black Leopards players celebrate with Mwape Musonda after scoring an equalizer during the Absa Premiership match against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on August 09, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Complacency‚ especially at the back‚ robbed Highlands Park of the full three points after they were held to a last-gasp 2-2 draw by visitors Black Leopards in a fast-paced Absa premiership match played at a packed Makhulong Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The hosts had a comfortable 2-0 lead for 90 minutes after goals from Luckyboy Mokoena and Ricardo Williams.

But Highlands contrived to undo all their good work and allowed Leopards back into the game right at the death.

Leopards capitalised on their generous hosts' hospitality through goals from Themba Ndlovu and Dunga Musonda to earn a share of the spoils.

