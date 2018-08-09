Dan Malesela tries to find bright side to Chippa United's defeat to Orlando Pirates

Never accuse Chippa United coach Dan Malesela of not looking on the bright side.

Two successive defeats at the start of the new Absa Premiership season for his team‚ with no goals scored‚ might be just the right tonic for the team‚ he suggests.

“I think when you are trying to fix things you need to go through these experiences because we have a fairly good team with a lot of new players‚” said the coach after Chippa netted an own goal to hand visitors Orlando Pirates a 1-0 away victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

Defeat in their first home game of the new campaign followed on Sunday’s 2-0 loss in their season opener away at Bloemfontein Celtic.

“For us to actually be sure of what we are doing‚ maybe we have to go through these phases so that we cannot relax.