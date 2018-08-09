'I wouldn't be happy either': Scholes writes off joyless Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes said the team look unhappy and have little chance of winning this season's Premier League, warning that Jose Mourinho needs to quickly turn their fortunes around.

Scholes said "I wouldn't be happy either" playing Mourinho's pragmatic brand of football, in comments that threaten to reignite his feud with the Portuguese manager.

The former England midfielder pointed to a gulf in class -- and playing styles -- with Pep Guardiola's free-flowing Manchester City, who won the title 19 points ahead of their neighbours last season.

United begin their campaign against Leicester City on Friday, after a downbeat pre-season when they lost 4-1 to Liverpool and Mourinho voiced his frustration over a lack of new signings.

"It doesn't really look like the players enjoy... playing the way they do," Scholes told AFP in Hong Kong, where he was promoting 433 Token, a blockchain-based system aimed at nurturing young talent.