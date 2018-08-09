Bonginkosi Ntuli is still waiting to hear if he has done enough to earn a loan move to top Swedish side Djurdardens‚ but is enjoying his 10-day trial in Europe.

The 27-year-old is seeking an exit away from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ where he has been deemed surplus to requirements by coach Pitso Mosimane.

Djurdardens have a strong history with South African players‚ including the Mayambela brothers Mark and Mihlali‚ as well as another ex-Sundowns star‚ Zimbabwean forward Nyasha Mushekwi.

“The first week was a little tough because I was not quite in shape when I arrived. But now I’ve improved and am back at my normal level‚” Ntuli told the Djurgardens website.

“The level is good here and it shows that the competition is tough. Players work hard every day in training and the matches have good pace.