SuperSport regain their confidence ahead of Orlando Pirates outing

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is hoping that their 1-0 Absa Premiership win over AmaZulu on Wednesday serve as the right tonic for their MTN8 clash against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

United lost their opening match of the season to Cape Town City last week and Tembo said the first win came as a relief to everyone associated with the club.

The United coach said he hopes that the result stimulates the players ahead of the tough away trip to the Buccaneers.

“It is always a relief to get the first win of the season under your belt‚ it gives us confidence and something to work on going forward‚” he said.

“But we are not naïve and we understand that there is still a long way to go in the season.