‘Why three seasons without a trophy?’ - Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas

Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to win a trophy in the last three seasons has been the dominant thought on new coach Giovanni Solinas’ mind and the Italian conceded that he will be under a considerable amount of pressure to exorcise this demon on Saturday.

Chiefs host Free State Stars in a potentially tricky MTN8 quarterfinals at FNB Stadium on Saturday night and Solinas is well aware that he will go into this game with his back against the wall after his side’s 3-1 home defeat to BidVest Wits in the league on Tuesday night.

‘‘About the pressure‚ every coach‚ every player that comes here to Kaizer Chiefs needs to understand‚ needs to accept that pressure‚” the 50-year-old Solinas said.

‘‘Our job is to close the pressure because this is a big club that has got high expectations from the fans. We need to manage this pressure for the positive.

‘‘If this pressure puts you in trouble‚ then this is a big problem. You need to exploit this pressure for motivation, to motivate (the players).

‘‘Yes, for a team like Kaizer Chiefs to go three seasons without a trophy, it is a problem. But me and my technical staff and the players we talk about it together and we try to solve this situation.

‘‘We ask ourselves why three seasons without a trophy? Where is the problem? What can we do to improve? What can we do to fix this? Yes‚ yes‚ we work in this direction.

‘‘We must solve this situation because this season the club needs a trophy. I don’t know which trophy but this season we need to win a trophy.”