Eymael will be happy if Free State Stars repeat last season

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has said that he will accept a repeat of last season as a success for his team’s 2018-19 campaign.

Stars finished sixth in the Absa Premiership last season after flirting with a top four position until the final weeks of 2017-18. They won their first trophy since 1994 beating Maritzburg United 1-0 in the season-ending Nedbank Cup final in Cape Town in May.

Eymael said that with a club of such limited resources‚ a replica of last season would be an achievement for Stars‚ who meet Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 6pm).

“What I’ve said to my players is that to achieve something for a team like Free State Stars‚ and also in your life‚ is very difficult‚” the coach said.