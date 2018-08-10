Soccer

FIFA bans former Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya

10 August 2018 - 16:41 By Marc Strydom
Former Football Association of Zambia President Kalusha Bwalya has been banned by FIFA from all football relaters matter for two years, the world football governing body confirmed on Friday August 10 2018.
Former Football Association of Zambia President Kalusha Bwalya has been banned by FIFA from all football relaters matter for two years, the world football governing body confirmed on Friday August 10 2018.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi /BackpagePix

Former Zambia national team captain‚ coach and FA head Kalusha Bwalya has been banned from football for two years‚ Fifa has said in a statement.

The ban from “football-related activities” follows an investigation into 1988 African footballer of the year Bwalya’s ties to banned Qatari Fifa official Mohammed Bin Hammam.

Bwalya was also fined 100,000 Swiss Francs (R1‚4-million).

‘Sometimes one defeat is better than a victory‚’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas

Kaizer Chiefs have analysed their mistakes made in their 3-1 league defeat against Bidvest Wits and will aim for a far more positive approach when ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Fifa’s statement read: “The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Kalusha Bwalya‚ member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (Caf)‚ for two years from all football-related activities (administrative‚ sports or any other) at both national and international level.

“The investigation against Mr Bwalya was opened on 28 February 2017‚ and focused principally on benefits that Mr Bwalya had received from Mr Bin Hammam.

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Bwalya guilty of having violated article 16 (Confidentiality) and article 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the Fifa Code of Ethics. A fine in the amount of CHF 100‚000 was also imposed on Mr Bwalya.

Bafana Bafana take Afcon qualifier to unhappy hunting ground

Bafana Bafana are returning to Durban for their next African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya despite the Moses Mabhida Stadium having been the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“The decision was notified to Mr Bwalya today [on Friday]‚ and the ban comes into force immediately.”

Former PSV Eindhoven and Club America (Mexico) forward Bwalya was president of the Zambian FA from 2008 to 2016.

Most read

  1. FIFA bans former Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya Soccer
  2. MTN8 and Absa Premiership prize money make no sense‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  3. SuperSport have explosive surprise to unleash on Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. Proteas 'got the selection wrong'‚ admits Faf as skipper returns early Cricket
  5. Injury boost for Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private

Related articles

  1. Dan Malesela tries to find bright side to Chippa United's defeat to Orlando ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns striker wait on Swedish side Djurdardens verdict after trial Soccer
  3. Soccer returns to radio Soccer
  4. Black Leopards stun Highlands Park after pulsating comeback Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates narrowly edge Chippa United for first win of the season Soccer
  6. Phakamani Mahlambi training alone as he requests exit at Al Ahly Soccer
  7. SuperSport regain their confidence ahead of Orlando Pirates outing Soccer
  8. 'One day I was training with Maritzburg United and the next I was training at ... Soccer
X