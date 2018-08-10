Soccer

Injury boost for Orlando Pirates

10 August 2018 - 16:58 By Tiisetso Malepa
Orlando Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela is challenged by Cape Town City's Mpho Matsi (L) and Thabo Nodada (R) during the Absa Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on April 28 2018. Memela picked an injury in this match and has played ever since.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have been given a boost after the club revealed that winger Luvuyo Memela is nearing full fitness and that goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo’s ankle surgery came through without a glitch.

Memela‚ who finished last season as the club’s top goal scorer coming from midfield positions‚ has been out of action since straining his knee during a 1-0 defeat away at Cape Town City in May.

“Luvuyo Memela is nearing full fitness‚” the club said on Friday.

“He has been working hard in his rehabilitation programme and is now allowed to partake in some team training sessions.

“He is now nearing full fitness‚ which can only bode well for the left-footer and the technical team.”

Khuzwayo was last week ruled out for “three to four weeks” after injuring his ankle at training and missed out Bucs’ 1-1 Absa Premiership opening draw at home to Highlands Park.

“Khuzwayo’s surgery was a success and the goalkeeper is undergoing rehabilitation with the Bucs medical staff‚” the club said.

Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga‚ who missed Pirates second match‚ Wednesday night’s 10-man‚ 1-0 win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth‚ with flu‚ may return when Bucs meet SuperSport United in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.30pm).

Thabo Qalinge will undergo physiotherapy‚ the club added.

