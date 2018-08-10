Injury boost for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have been given a boost after the club revealed that winger Luvuyo Memela is nearing full fitness and that goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo’s ankle surgery came through without a glitch.

Memela‚ who finished last season as the club’s top goal scorer coming from midfield positions‚ has been out of action since straining his knee during a 1-0 defeat away at Cape Town City in May.

“Luvuyo Memela is nearing full fitness‚” the club said on Friday.

“He has been working hard in his rehabilitation programme and is now allowed to partake in some team training sessions.