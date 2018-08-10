Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said that the financial rewards of winning the Absa Premiership and MTN8 do not make sense.

The prize money for winning the league tittle‚ where clubs have to negotiate through 30 matches over 10 months‚ is R10m. But it takes only four matches to pocket R8m in less than three months of the MTN8.

“I don’t want to sound like a guy who always causes problems but I am right and you know that I am right," said the Caf Champions League winning coach Mosimane.

"Why should you play 30 games to get R10m and four to get R8m? for me it doesn’t make sense financially‚” the forthright coach added as he prepared to host Lamontville Golden Arrows in the first quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.