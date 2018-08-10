Soccer

MTN8 and Absa Premiership prize money make no sense‚ says Pitso Mosimane

10 August 2018 - 14:55 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane speaks to reporters during a media day at the club's training base at Chloorkop on August 08, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane speaks to reporters during a media day at the club's training base at Chloorkop on August 08, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said that the financial rewards of winning the Absa Premiership and MTN8 do not make sense.

The prize money for winning the league tittle‚ where clubs have to negotiate through 30 matches over 10 months‚ is R10m. But it takes only four matches to pocket R8m in less than three months of the MTN8.

“I don’t want to sound like a guy who always causes problems but I am right and you know that I am right," said the Caf Champions League winning coach Mosimane. 

"Why should you play 30 games to get R10m and four to get R8m? for me it doesn’t make sense financially‚” the forthright coach added as he prepared to host Lamontville Golden Arrows in the first quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

‘Sometimes one defeat is better than a victory‚’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas

Kaizer Chiefs have analysed their mistakes made in their 3-1 league defeat against Bidvest Wits and will aim for a far more positive approach when ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“Maybe winning the league will go up to R30m or something like that one of these days because it has been sitting on R10m for far too long.”

Mosimane said some clubs may take the conservative approach of going all out to try and win the MTN8 and be on survival mode in the league‚ but that is not the same with Sundowns “because we must qualify for the Caf Champions League every season”.

He said: “Some clubs may think that the best way is maybe to win the top eight competition and not worry too much about playing 30 games to win the league.

"For us it is the opposite because we want to play Champions League and for that we must win the league.

“Winning the league is also about prestige because you want to say that I finished top of everyone after 30 games in different conditions and home and away. I think that’s what makes the league credible.”

Black Leopards stun Highlands Park after pulsating comeback

Complacency‚ especially at the back‚ robbed Highlands Park of the full three points after they were held to a last-gasp 2-2 draw by visitors Black ...
Sport
1 day ago

During his highly successful five-and-a-half seasons at Chloorkop‚ Mosimane has won all major domestic and continental cup competitions except the MTN8‚ but he said is not under any pressure to lay his hands on the trophy.

“I would say winning the MTN8 is about bragging rights for the fans or a box one would like to tick‚” he said.

“But is it crucial? No. Winning the competition is something that makes statistics but really not that important. But at the same time‚ I want to win because who doesn’t want to win it.”

Looking ahead to the Arrows match‚ Mosimane admitted that the Durbanites are a tricky bunch.

“They are always tricky opponents‚ they always give us a hard time in cups and they have a way of eliminating us‚” he said.

“Their tactics always change when they play us. They have experienced players who have played together for the past few years and we need to manage them.”

Phakamani Mahlambi training alone as he requests exit at Al Ahly

Phakamani Mahlambi is training alone at Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly after handing in a transfer request at the club.
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. FIFA bans former Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya Soccer
  2. MTN8 and Absa Premiership prize money make no sense‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  3. SuperSport have explosive surprise to unleash on Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. Proteas 'got the selection wrong'‚ admits Faf as skipper returns early Cricket
  5. Injury boost for Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private

Related articles

  1. Dan Malesela tries to find bright side to Chippa United's defeat to Orlando ... Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana take Afcon qualifier to unhappy hunting ground Soccer
  3. Sundowns striker wait on Swedish side Djurdardens verdict after trial Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates narrowly edge Chippa United for first win of the season Soccer
  5. 'What did he do?' - Do PSL coaches trust league's man-of-the-match system? Soccer
  6. SuperSport regain their confidence ahead of Orlando Pirates outing Soccer
  7. 'One day I was training with Maritzburg United and the next I was training at ... Soccer
X