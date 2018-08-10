Owen Da Gama fumes after Highlands Park throw away two-goal lead

Owen Da Gama was left lost for words after Highlands Park conceded late goals in added time to see their two-goal lead evaporate in a thrilling 2-2 draw against visitors Black Leopards.

The Lions of the North roared to a first-half lead with a wonder goal from Luckyboy Mokoena and looked to be coasting to victory after substitute Ricardo Williams made it 2-0 in the 87th minute against the run of play.

Sensing a comeback from Leopards‚ who enjoyed more than 90% of the support in the packed Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Thursday‚ Da Gama was hopping mad on the touchline.

He screamed instructions to his players to slow the game down and protect their comfortable lead in the face of an unrelenting pressure from the visitors.