Phakamani Mahlambi is training alone at Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly after handing in a transfer request at the club.

A picture did the rounds on social media on Thursday of the 20-year-old training by himself while the rest of the squad was gathered in the background.

And the player’s representative‚ Glyn Binkin‚ has confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mahlambi has been asked to train on his own.

“He is training alone as he has requested a transfer from the club. There are no injury issues or other issues whatsoever‚” Binkin said on Friday.

Mahlambi had been subject of a chase by Mamelodi Sundowns in this transfer window and had appeared set to leave the club before an injury to Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi brought the Bafana Bafana youngster back into the reckoning for new coach Patrice Carteron.

Mahlambi and Ajayi play in the same position and he is being used as cover for now‚ but will not be needed for the next set of matches.

It is also unclear whether Sundowns’ pursuit of the former Bidvest Wits player has ended now that they have signed Lebohang Maboe from Maritzburg United‚ though his transfer request suggests Downs might still be interested.

The 20-year-old last featured for Ahly in their surprise 2-0 away loss to KCCA in the Champions League in May.

He joined the Cairo giants at the start of the season from Wits and made 15 appearances in his maiden campaign‚ scoring a single goal.

He won the last of his two Bafana caps against Angola in the Four Nations Tournament that South Africa won in Zambia in March.