Sredojevic impressed at how quickly Vincent Pule has settled at Pirates
Vincent Pule was targeted to fit into Orlando Pirates’ gameplan and style‚ Buccaneers coach Milutin Sredojevic has said ahead of his team’s MTN8 quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.30pm).
Pule‚ in his first two matches for his new club‚ has followed up last season’s promising breakthrough campaign for Bidvest Wits by looking in impressive form.
This included striking the post with ferocious drives in both Bucs’ 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Highlands Park and 1-0‚ 10-man win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old winger has thus far fitted like a glove into Bucs’ high intensity‚ sophisticated brand they are still perfecting at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
“The moment we finished last season we did our reports‚ and we practically looked at the players who could fit into our game model and style of play‚” Sredojevic said.
“And I’m very happy that Vincent Pule has‚ in steps of miles‚ succeeded to reach the level that is required to play matches for us.
“But there is still room for improvement and space for development. And this is something that he works on‚ with us pushing him‚ to improve in every single game.
“I believe that there are still so many things to come from his side.”
Sredojevic‚ after arriving to oversee last season’s recovery from 2016-17’s poor 11th-placed finish to runners-up‚ knows that this campaign he will be expected to win trophies.
Given that the MTN8 consists of four matches – the quarters‚ two-legged semifinals and final – for a trophy‚ it presents a tantalising first opportunity for Pirates and their coach in 2018-19.
“With 360 minutes to play‚ this is possibly the easiest tournament to reach a trophy‚” Sredojevic said.
“But‚ at the same time‚ it is the hardest‚ with the best teams in the country clashing. We are playing against a very good team.
“You also have the fact that we have just started the league. And any team that has planned to be in top competitive form by their second or third match of the season have no strategy for the season.”
Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga‚ who missed the Chippa game with flu‚ may return for Pirates against SuperSport.