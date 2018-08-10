Vincent Pule was targeted to fit into Orlando Pirates’ gameplan and style‚ Buccaneers coach Milutin Sredojevic has said ahead of his team’s MTN8 quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.30pm).

Pule‚ in his first two matches for his new club‚ has followed up last season’s promising breakthrough campaign for Bidvest Wits by looking in impressive form.

This included striking the post with ferocious drives in both Bucs’ 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Highlands Park and 1-0‚ 10-man win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old winger has thus far fitted like a glove into Bucs’ high intensity‚ sophisticated brand they are still perfecting at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.