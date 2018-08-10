SuperSport have explosive surprise to unleash on Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is set to unleash highly-rated Zambian forward Ghampani Lungu in their anticipated MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old was handed his Absa Premiership debut during United’s 1-0 win over AmaZulu on Wednesday where he came on for Fagrie Lakay in the closing stages and Tembo is expected to use him as a surprise package against Pirates.

“He is a youngster with lots of potential and we brought him here from Power Dynamos in Zambia where he did very well in the league‚” said Tembo.

“We want to introduce a few youngsters this season. He is a striker but we want to convert him into a winger and South Africans are going to see a lot of him because he is a quality player. He scores goals and we must just introduce him slowly in the PSL.”