Joseph Molangoane suffers horrific broken leg in Chiefs win over FS Stars

11 August 2018 - 21:20 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Joseph Molangoane is stretchered off after sustaining horrific injury during the MTN8 quarterfinal match Free State Stars at FNB Stadium on August 11 2018.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Joseph Molangoane was left devastated after he went off with a broken leg in Kaizer Chiefs' 3-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Free State Stars at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs' little winger had been influential in a resurgent performance by Amakhosi as they produced far better movement in their frontline than in a 3-1 midweek league defeat to Bidvest Wits at the same venue.

In the 50th minute Molangoane went in for a sliding challenge on Makhehleni Makhaula as Stars' left-back was playing a clearance and the sickening clash saw the Chiefs player stretchered off.

Afterwards Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas confirmed Molangoane's broken leg, and said this was a huge blow to his team.

"We are very happy for this victory but we are also shocked because we lost a nice guy like Joseph," Solinas said.

"We dedicate this victory to Joseph. It's a serious injury. I hope this player can come back quickly.

"My players are shocked in the dressing room. Some are very sad.

"'Rama' [Ramahlwe Mphahlele] spoke to him [Molangoane] now. He is shocked. They lost a team-mate, we lost an important player."

Amakhosi midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase went off injured later, but Solinas said this was a knock.

READ MORE:

Slick Kaizer Chiefs crush Free State Stars to join Sundowns in MTN8 semis

Some clever tweaks, and importantly an injection of youth, saw Kaizer Chiefs improve markedly from a midweek setback as new coach Giovanni Solinas ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns cruise past Arrows to advance to MTN semis

On occasions they got their passing game to a tee, Mamelodi Sundowns were pleasing on the eye.
Sport
5 hours ago

