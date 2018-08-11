Soccer

Chelsea and Spurs win away as promoted teams struggle

11 August 2018 - 18:13 By Reuters
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal in a 3-0 Premier League win away at Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium on August 11, 2018.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed away wins on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while promoted Fulham and Cardiff City were given quick reminders of the tough task they face on their returns to the top flight.

Goals from N'Golo Kante, Jorginho (penalty) and Pedro gave Chelsea an impressive 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town as their new Italian coach Maurizio Sarri watched his team respond well after enduring early pressure from David Wagner's team.

Chelsea gave a debut to the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Athletic Bilbao for 72 million pounds ($92 million) last week, but the Spaniard had little work to do.

Spurs fans' concerns about their club's lack of transfer business may have eased after Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli scored as Mauricio Pochettino's team began the campaign with an entertaining 2-1 victory at Newcastle United.

All three goals came in a frantic opening 20 minutes on Tyneside with two headed goals for the north London team coming either side of Joselu's equaliser for Rafa Benitez's Newcastle.

Well-taken goals by Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha fired confident-looking Crystal Palace to a 2-0 win over promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Cardiff City also tasted defeat on their return to the elite -- midfielder Ryan Fraser's first-half goal and forward Callum Wilson's late strike securing the three points for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The other promoted team, Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers, host Everton later on Saturday.

Argentine Roberto Pereyra scored twice, the first a superb volley, as Watford enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Champions Manchester City began their title defence at the Emirates against Arsenal on Sunday while Liverpool, tipped by many to challenge Pep Guardiola's side this season, host West Ham United.

Manchester United kicked off the season on Friday with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Other Premier League weekend results:

Friday, August 10 2018:

Manchester United 2 - 1 Leicester City

Saturday, August 11 2018

Huddersfield Town 0 - 3 Chelsea

Bournemouth 2 - 0 Cardiff City

Newcastle United 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford 2 - 0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham 0 - 2 Crystal Palace 

