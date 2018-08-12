Soccer

Larson says his Arrows charges tried to be brave but found Sundowns in an uncompromising mood

12 August 2018 - 10:57 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Clinton Larsen coach of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows on the 05 August 2018 at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen says they tried to be adventurous against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals but they came up short against Pitso Mosimane's charges on Saturday.

Sundowns beat Arrows 2-0 after goals from Sibusiso Vilakazi and Wayne Arendse at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“We tried to play on the front foot‚ in the past we have always wanted to be conservative by playing on the break‚" Larsen said.

"We went for a brave approach with Danny Venter in a deeper playmaking role and I thought he excelled. 

"They created few chances in the first half and they became frustrated and we dealt with that very well."

