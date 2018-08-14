Soccer

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo leaves Ibiza clinic

14 August 2018 - 17:24 By AFP
Former brazilian football player Ronaldo gestures prior to the football rematch between Norway and Brazil at Ullevaal Staium in Oslo, Norway June 9, 2018, 20 years after Norway surprisingly defeated Brazil in the 1998 World Cup game in Marseille.
Former brazilian football player Ronaldo gestures prior to the football rematch between Norway and Brazil at Ullevaal Staium in Oslo, Norway June 9, 2018, 20 years after Norway surprisingly defeated Brazil in the 1998 World Cup game in Marseille.
Image: Audun BRAASTAD / NTB scanpix / AFP

Retired Brazilian striker Ronaldo left a clinic in Ibiza on Tuesday following a four-night stay for treatment for a flu infection.

"Hello everyone! I'm already home after a few days at the clinic. Thank u for your love and comments, and many thanks to the team of doctors and nurses," he tweeted alongside a picture of himself smiling and giving the thumbs up sign.

"It's going to be an amazing season with tons of great football and surprises," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday a spokeswoman for the clinic in the centre of Ibiza said the player had left the building though a side exit to bypass the waiting press. A spokesman for the former player also confirmed his departure in an email message.

Ronaldo said Sunday he was being treated for a severe bout of flu after being taken to hospital Friday.

Local newspaper Diario de Ibiza said the former Real Madrid star had been treated in intensive care for pneumonia at the city's public hospital before being transferred to the clinic.

The 41-year-old, who was named FIFA's world player of the year three times prior to his retirement from football in 2011, is a regular visitor to Ibiza, where he owns a house.

He won his first cap for Brazil as a 17-year-old and went on to score 62 goals in 97 international appearances, including both goals when Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final.

Ronaldo is interested in buying Spanish first division side Valladolid, according to media reports in Brazil in May.

READ MORE:

No top of the range car for Usain Bolt, says his new soccer club

Usain Bolt might be a superstar athlete but the fastest man ever won’t be getting special treatment when he arrives in Australia in his bid to become ...
Sport
1 day ago

Players need more protection from the referees‚ says Benni McCarthy

More protection for players from crunching tackles is what the Premier Soccer League needs from its referees‚ says Cape Town City coach Benni ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former Brazil striker Ronaldo leaves Ibiza clinic Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates striker Nkosi relieved after the NPA drops rape charge Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs jersey in demand globally after being voted as the world's best Soccer
  4. Sredojevic searches for 'proper medicine' ahead of Pirates clash against Wits Soccer
  5. Big fortnight for Bok coach Erasmus and his Argentina counterpart Ledesma Rugby

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X