Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung said the ranking in such a globally-read magazine has introduced the club to new markets.

“It amplifies the brand for those who do know us‚ but also introduces us to new markets who don’t‚” Motaung said.

“Funnily enough‚ in the last two weeks I’ve gotten very interesting requests for us to increase our distribution to the UK‚ and also to other parts of the world.

“So it’s also very good in that it’s going to increase sales internationally. I think it also will on our Digistore‚ where we deliver internationally too.

“I think when FourFourTwo highlights it‚ it also shows that we’re authentic to our football.

“I think also it’s great for African football clubs. Because you’ve seen the vibes with the Nigeria national team jerseys‚ but from a club point of view‚ clubs also need to stand out internationally. And we’re glad we’re able to represent.”

Chiefs’ jersey receives this recognition even though‚ at home‚ when it was released‚ some social media reaction from their fans was critical‚ especially of the purple away kit.

“It’s been interesting because you listen to some of the chatter and then you look at the response commercially where people actually go and buy the jersey‚ and it’s a completely different story‚” Motaung said.