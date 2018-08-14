Free State Stars midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has apologised for his role in Kaizer Chiefs winger Joseph Molangoane’s broken leg in the two team’s MTN8 quarterfinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Stars as a club also wished Molangoane a speedy recovery following the injury sustained in Chiefs’ 3-0 win that will see the player needing surgery and out for four to six months.

“From my bottom of my heart I did not intend to do and cause any harm to him‚ therefore I wish him a speedy recovery‚” Makhaula was quoted as saying.

Makhalua clearly did not intentionally foul Molangoane in any way‚ the Chiefs player sliding into a challenge as the Stars player was attempting a clearance‚ and being horrifically caught.

The incident occurred in the 50th minute‚ with Molangoane stretchered off in the 55th.

The Chiefs player is expected to be out for months.

A statement from Stars’ management read: “The entire Free State Stars family management‚ technical team‚ supporter and more especially Makhehleni would like to wish ‘Tight’‚ as Molangoane is affectionately known‚ a very speedy recovery.”