Orlando Pirates striker Nkosi relieved after the NPA drops rape charge

14 August 2018 - 17:06 By Tiisetso Malepa
Orlando Pirates striker Ayanda Nkosi appeared in a court of law for a rape charge which the club confirmed on Tuesday August 12 2018 that it was dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority after careful consideration of the docket.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates striker Ayanda Nkosi is a relieved man after the National Prosecution Authority dropped a rape charge against the player‚ the club revealed on Tuesday.

It appears the player‚ who joined Pirates from Free State Stars in July 2016‚ was arrested and appeared in court for a rape charge but it is not clear which court the striker appeared at or when was he arrested for the alleged crime.

“After careful consideration of the docket‚ it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Nkosi had committed this heinous act‚” said the statement from the club.

“I am happy that my name has been cleared”‚ Nkosi was quoted as saying.

“I would like to refer to the club’s pledge which has stayed with me since my induction at the club‚ that violence against women and children is like waging a war on ourselves as a nation and we must speak out against it and be exemplary through our deeds and serve as role models”‚ said Nkosi.

The 25-year-old striker has struggled for game time in the two season he has been with Pirates‚ with just 12 appearances in all competitions and a solitary goal.

