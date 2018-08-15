Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet risks the wrath of the Kaizer Chiefs fans on Twitter

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet risked the wrath of the Kaizer Chiefs supporters when he took to Twitter to question the legitimacy of Simphiwe Tshabalala's equalising goal against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Keet collided with the Amakhosi faithful and caused midnight traffic on Twitter as he tried to back up his view that Tshabalala's outstanding set-piece from outside the box should have never been given.