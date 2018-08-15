Soccer

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet risks the wrath of the Kaizer Chiefs fans on Twitter

15 August 2018 - 09:50 By Ofentse Ratsie
Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet reacts during the Absa Premiership match against Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on August 4 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet risked the wrath of the Kaizer Chiefs supporters when he took to Twitter to question the legitimacy of Simphiwe Tshabalala's equalising goal against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Keet collided with the Amakhosi faithful and caused midnight traffic on Twitter as he tried to back up his view that Tshabalala's outstanding set-piece from outside the box should have never been given.

The response from the Chiefs fans was swift and brutal but the 29 year-old keeper pressed on with his argument and questioned the absence of the controversial Video Assistance Referee (VAR) that was used during the Soccer World Cup in Russia recently.

Chiefs are yet to taste a win since the beginning of the new Absa Premiership season and were asked plenty of questions by a determined Baroka on Tuesday night.

Coach Giovanni Solinas' charges are now 13th on the Premiership standings and they are one of the five clubs that are yet to win a game in this campaign - the others are Highlands Park‚ Maritzburg United‚ Chippa United and Polokwane City.

